Cruiserweight Injured On WWE Main Event?, Austin Aries Announces Book, Sin Cara Video
Great news the new #SinCara Merchandise at @WWEShop !!! @WWE @wweespanol @WWEUniverse @WWE_es #VivaMexico🇲🇽 #FollowTheFaceless #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/oOInj9pF8l
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 29, 2017
– Sin Cara tweeted this video showing off some of his new WWE Shop gear.
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Greenville, SC to air on this week’s Main Event episode:
* Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado. Dorado landed bad on his knee after a tilt-a-whirl and looked to be legitimately injured
* Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins
– Austin Aries made another announcement before RAW hit the air tonight – pre-sale orders for his book will begin tomorrow. The book will be titled “Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time” and the artwork can be seen below:
HEY!!! I'M EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT PRESALE FOR MY BOOK #FOODFIGHT BEGINS TOMORROW!!!#AUSTINARIESBOOKCOM #RAW pic.twitter.com/hIK76tbr4b
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) May 29, 2017