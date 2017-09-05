Cruiserweight Returning Soon, Aiden English On Crying After Recent Loss (Video), Braun Strowman

– As noted, the dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in London saw Tye Dillinger defeat Aiden English. This comes after English cried in a backstage segment on last week’s show. English appears in this Fallout video from tonight and explains why he cried after the loss to Dillinger last week.

English says he was overcome with emotion after the loss and everyone tried to exploit that and use it against him. English says he’s not just a creator or a savant, he’s an artist, an actor, writer, director, performer, singer and painter. English says it takes raw emotion to become that, something fans try to shut out of their lives every single day. English tries to tap into something at the deepest level when we try to ignore it. English admits he cried but says that”s what it takes to create true masterpieces, something the fans would never understand.

– As noted, Braun Strowman was written off TV at this week’s WWE RAW as he’s undergoing a minor operation to fix some elbow issues he’s been dealing with. He’s expected to be out of action for 4-8 weeks. Braun has just been removed from the listing for the July 7th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. Matches for that show now include Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins, The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor’s MSG debut. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley and others will also be appearing.

– WWE began airing a teaser for Cedric Alexander’s return on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, as seen below. It was announced back in December that the RAW cruiserweight would be out of action for 3-5 months with a knee injury.