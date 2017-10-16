Cruiserweight Tag Match Added To WWE TLC On Sunday

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann has been announced for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Below is the updated card for Sunday:
Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto
RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss
Asuka vs. Emma
Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann