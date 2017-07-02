Cruiserweight Title Match Announced For Fastlane
Published On 02/07/2017 | News
Jack Gallagher defeated Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and TJ Perkins in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
Gallagher vs. Neville will take place at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from Milwaukee.
Below is the updated card for Fastlane:
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns