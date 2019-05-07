Cryptic Message From Nikki Bella Has Fans Talking

Nikki Bella posted a cryptic message which some fans on Twitter have interpreted as a reference to a past relationship:

When you don’t give him what he wants, he will delete you, silence you, manipulate you, do what he can to destroy you, but turn that hurt into strength. Take the high road and prevail! Happiness can’t be bought, it is priceless. It’s your true secret weapon. N 🤗 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 7, 2019

Is it really necessary to have these “cryptic” tweets about each other Nikki? John does them too… Just move on and be happy period!!! — Melanie (@misselias207) May 7, 2019

Agree with you! But please don't lower youself to his level & follow his petty passive aggressive games (we ain't stupid we know you two unfollowed each other) Just ignore him, and keep being happy. Remember what you said in your last podcast: there's power to silence. Love u. — Bushdid420 (@Bushdid4201) May 7, 2019

I feel it’s just going back and forth between Nikki & John Saying crap…. they both have seemed to move on… how about concentrating on your current partner instead of your ex. — Melanie (@misselias207) May 7, 2019