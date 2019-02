Coming off this week’s edition of The Road to Double or Nothing, here is the updated card for AEW’s Double or Nothing event:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels) vs. Cima, TBA and TBA

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. PAC

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

Over Budget Battle Royal