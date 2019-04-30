Current Card For WWE Money In The Bank PPV

Coming off this week’s WWE RAW, here is the current card for the Money in the Bank PPV on May 19th…

WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Men’s Money in the Bank Match
Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Smackdown Competitors TBD

Women’s Money in the Bank Match
Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Competitors TBD

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Steel Cage Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

