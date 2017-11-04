Current Card For WWE Payback PPV
Published On 04/11/2017 | News
Smackdown Live’s Randy Orton will defending the WWE Title against RAW’s Bray Wyatt on the RAW-exclusive Payback PPV.
Here is the current card for the event:
WWE Title House of Horrors Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE RAW Tag-Team Titles Match
The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
Payback will take place on April 30, 2017 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. It will be the fifth event in the Payback chronology.