Current Favorite To Win The Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Universal Title No. 1 Contender’s Match

Tonight at WWE Extreme Rules, an Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe will take place to determine who will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Based on international betting odds for the show (as of Saturday night), Samoa Joe is the favorite to win the match.

It should be noted, however, that the odds of Rollins winning increased on Saturday.

As of Saturday night, Paddy Power (an online betting site based in Dublin, Ireland) has Joe at 8/11, Rollins even, Balor at 12/1, and both Reigns and Wyatt at 20/1.

According to F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer, the winner of the match will challenge Lesnar on July 9 at WWE Great Balls Of Fire.

Meltzer noted earlier this week on Wrestling Observer Radio that the winner of the match at WWE Extreme Rules will only have a brief program with Lesnar. The match at WWE Great Balls Of Fire will not lead to a rematch with Lesnar at the following pay-per-view, SummerSlam, since Lesnar is still scheduled to face Braun Strowman at the event.

Lesnar will be returning to television soon, beginning with the June 12 Raw in Lafayette, Louisiana. He is also scheduled to appear at Raw on June 26 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Advertising in the area is promoting a match between Lesnar and Bray Wyatt, which is likely to be a dark match since Lesnar hasn’t worked a match on Raw since returning to WWE five years ago.

Lesnar is also advertised for Raw on July 3 in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as the post-WWE Great Balls Of Fire edition of Raw on July 10 in Houston, Texas.