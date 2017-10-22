Current Favorites To Win At WWE TLC PPV Revealed, Kurt Angle’s Return

With illness striking the WWE roster leading to major changes in key matches for tonight’s TLC pay-per-view, sportsbooks have scrambled to get new odds out to reflect the shuffling.

With Roman Reigns sidelined for medical reasons, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will team up with Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins against Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane in a 5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. According to BetWrestling.com, the babyface team remains the favorite to win, but less so than when Reigns was in the match. On Friday, The Shield was favored at -530, but now the new team is only at -230.

Mickie James will have the opportunity to reclaim her former glory and capture her seventh Women’s Title when she steps into the squared circle against the very formidable Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. It doesn’t look like there will be a title change as Bliss is currently favored at -270.

Asuka’s highly anticipated Raw debut occurs tonight when she meets Emma. Asuka was favored at an impressive -1500 on Friday, is now even more heavily favored at -5250.

Bray Wyatt has been replaced by AJ Styles against Finn Balor, and the change of opponent didn’t affect the odds very much. Before the change Balor was favored at -215 and this dropped marginally to -190.

Here are the latest odds for tonight’s show:

5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

Kurt Angle, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -380 vs. The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane +260

“The Demon” Finn Balor -210 vs. AJ Styles +210

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) -270 vs. Mickie James +190

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Kalisto (c) +260 vs. Enzo Amore -380

Asuka -2750 vs. Emma +1250

Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann -130 vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick -110

Kickoff Match

Sasha Banks -350 vs. Alicia Fox +250