Current & Former Superstars Comment On Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Win

As noted, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Below are reactions to the win from current and former WWE Superstars:

That was amazing wow…..#Backlash……just wow — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the NEW @WWE Champion @JinderMahal. Enjoy this moment fella cause you worked ure ass off to get it. #WellDeserved #champ pic.twitter.com/MN40cLMNXn — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 22, 2017

Oh ok @JinderMahal…I see you! Big congratulations!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ☺️ — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the New @WWE Champion @JinderMahal on your victory tonight Proving That Anything is possible when the Goal is Made Possible 💯👍🏽 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 22, 2017

Damn — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 22, 2017

Anything can happen when given an opportunity… — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) May 22, 2017

Anything can happen when given an opportunity… — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 22, 2017

Good little piece of business. Smart.#WWEBacklash — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the Nnneeewww WWE champion @JinderMahal — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) May 22, 2017