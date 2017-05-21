orton-mahal

Current & Former Superstars Comment On Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Win

Published On 05/21/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

As noted, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Below are reactions to the win from current and former WWE Superstars:

