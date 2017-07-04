Current Plans For Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Title Run

Brock Lesnar is currently not booked for the Payback PPV on April 30th in San Jose, CA, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Lesnar’s first title defense is reportedly going to be against Braun Strowman at either Extreme Rules on June 4th or Bad Blood on July 9th.

It could end up being Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns at Payback to establish Strowman as the #1 contender. It’s possible that Strowman would win with WWE protecting Reigns as much as possible in defeat. It’s interesting to note that both Kevin Owens and Finn Balor are supposed to get Universal Title rematches. WWE could potentially do a fatal four-way match so Reigns doesn’t have to take the fall.

It’s unknown what is planned for Summerslam but Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is still scheduled for a future major event.