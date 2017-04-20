Current Plans For Shinsuke Nakamura, Latest News On Goldberg and WWE

– The reason why Shinsuke Nakamura has been having main event dark matches against Dolph Ziggler is because WWE wants to prevent fans from leaving the building once Smackdown Live ends and 205 Live begins. Also, the belief is that WWE wants to save the televised Nakamura vs. Ziggler match for the Backlash PPV in Chicago where Nakamura is expected to get a great reaction.

– Regarding Goldberg’s recent run with WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Brock Lesnar was looking out of Goldberg’s best interests and Goldberg trusted Lesnar. Because Lesnar was winning at Wrestlemania, it was Lesnar that wanted Goldberg to look as strong as possible leading up to the event. While WWE and Goldberg still have a merchandise agreement in place, there is no rush to sign Goldberg to a new deal and it’s also unknown if Goldberg would look as strong against another opponent that doesn’t have the creative and political influence that Lesnar has.