Current Plans For SmackDown, Beock Lesnar’s WWE Contract

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the Fox Network has been testing out two new cameras for WWE Smackdown’s debut on October 4th. In addition to that, the show is taking place in Los Angeles to get as many celebrities in attendance as possible and give the show the vibe of a major boxing match.

Meltzer added that “the idea in particular, since AEW will be debuting the same week 99 percent, is to make WWE look as major league as possible and to thus, make AEW from day one appear to be like a minor league group.”

– The current belief is that Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract expires in May or June of 2020. Dave Meltzer noted that Lesnar’s leverage for a renewal will depend on the success of AEW and if Dana White goes back on what he said about Lesnar being retired from UFC.