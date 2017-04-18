finn-balor11

Current WWE Plans For Finn Balor Moving Forward

On this week’s WWE RAW, a match was teased between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. It’s expected that Balor will be feuding with Wyatt after the Payback PPV. Even though he never got his rematch for the Universal Title, the current belief is that Balor won’t be in the Universal Title picture again for several months.

After being cleared by WWE and defeating Curt Hawkins on RAW, Balor posted the following on Twitter about his reported concussion:

