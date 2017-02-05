Curt Hawkins RAW Fallout Video, See The Selfie Titus O’Neil Took On RAW, WWE Network

– Curt Hawkins is featured in this Fallout video from this week’s WWE RAW after not appearing on the show. Hawkins says he didn’t appear because he gave himself a much-needed night off due to it being the 10th anniversary of his WWE debut. As noted, Monday also marked 10 years since fellow “Major Brother” Zack Ryder debuted. Hawkins and Ryder defeated Matt Striker and Marcus Cor Von that night on an episode of ECW on Sci-Fi. Hawkins ends the Fallout segment with a plug for his t-shirt on WWE Shop.

– We’ve noted how WWE Network has been adding classic episodes of WWE Prime Time Wrestling to the vault as of late. WWE issued the following and confirmed that more than 180 hours of PTW are now available for viewing:

Just added to WWE Network: Prime Time Wrestling 1987 to 1989 WWE Hall of Famers Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan highlight the very best of WWE in the late ’80s with the addition of more than 180 hours of classic Prime Time Wrestling to the award-winning WWE Network. Every episode of this latest on-demand offering is an adventure led by one of the most entertaining and captivating announce duos of all-time. Plus, watch legendary Superstars such as The Rockers, Andre The Giant, Mr. Perfect, The Junkyard Dog, and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. Start watching the 120-plus episodes of Prime Time Wrestling now on WWE Network on demand.

– As seen on tonight’s RAW, it looks like Apollo Crews is coming around on accepting Titus O’Neil guiding him under The Titus Brand after Crews picked up a win over Heath Slater. Below is the post-match selfie that Titus took with a photobomb from Rhyno: