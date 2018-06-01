Curtis Axel Celebrates Big Milestone, WWE UK Tickets Now Available

– Curtis Axel took to his official Twitter account to celebrate his 10-year anniversary of being with WWE by writing the following:

The United Kingdom welcomes back WWE and your favorite Superstars with several Live Events and broadcast editions of Raw and SmackDown LIVE this November.

WWE Live's latest tour through the U.K. runs from 3 November through 11 November, and includes installments of Raw and SmackDown LIVE broadcast from the Manchester Arena on Monday, 5 November and Tuesday, 6 November, respectively. When Raw and SmackDown LIVE emanated from the Manchester Arena in November 2017, Sheamus & Cesaro were crowned as new Raw Tag Team Champions, and the WWE Championship changed hands outside North America for the first time ever when AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to capture his second WWE Title.

See your favorite Superstars from Team Red and Team Blue – including Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss, Cesaro & Sheamus, Nia Jax, The New Day, Bobby Roode, Becky Lynch and more*

Saturday, 3 November: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Sunday, 4 November: BHGE Arena, Aberdeen, Scotland

Monday, 5 November: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, England

Monday, 5 November: Raw at Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Tuesday, 6 November: SmackDown LIVE at Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Tuesday, 6 November: First Direct Arena, Leeds, England

Wednesday, 7 November: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

Thursday, 8 November: SSE Arena, Wembley, London, England – tickets available soon

Friday, 9 November: Brighton Centre, Brighton, England

Saturday, 10 November: Butlin’s Minehead Arena, Minehead, England – tickets available at www.butlins.com

Sunday, 11 November: SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland