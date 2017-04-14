Custom Titles For The New Day Released (Photo), WWE NXT’s Biggest Signings, The Rock – Baywatch
– The Rock’s YouTube channel posted this video of The Great One, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra presenting the latest “Baywatch” trailer at the recent Cinemacon event.
– WWE has a new article looking at the 10 biggest WWE NXT signings of the Takeover era. The list looks like this:
10. Hideo Itami
9. Kassius Ohno
8. Drew McIntyre
7. Austin Aries
6. Bobby Roode
5. Samoa Joe
4. Kevin Owens
3. Asuka
2. Finn Balor
1. Shinsuke Nakamura
– WWE Shop released limited edition replica title belts for The New Day this week but they quickly sold out. These items first appeared in the WrestleMania 33 Superstore in Orlando a few weeks back. WWE Shop posted the following and noted that more will be available to order soon.
The 1st shipment of limited edition #NewDay titles has sold out at #WWEShop. But don't be sour. More will be available in a few weeks. #WWE pic.twitter.com/z25I2FOXoN
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 14, 2017