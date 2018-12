In an interview with Bill Apter, Indy star Dalton Castle addressee rumors that WWE is interested in signing him:

“Of course I heard those rumors. Who wouldn’t be interested in Dalton Castle? I think, I think about them a lot. What do you want, do you want me to go there? Yeah, it’s a big world out there.”

“I don’t know what to say to you Bill, you want the scoop? “I shouldn’t be telling you this. This is between you and me. I got a lucrative offer from WCW and I’m thinking about taking it.”