Dana Brooke Comes In Last Place In Bodybuilding Competition (Photos and Video)

Dana Brooke turned heads this past Friday when she competed in the 2017 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, presented by WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzennegger.

Brooke, a former bodybuilder prior to arriving in WWE, proudly took part in the famed Arnold Classic, which occurs during the annual Arnold Sports Festival USA. Founded in Columbus in 1989, The Arnold Sports Festival now features more than 18,000 athletes from 80 nations competing in 70 sports and events.

Brooke also performed this dance routine.

According to FlexOnline.com, Brooke came in last place (14th place) in the Fitness category.

Following the competition, Charlotte Flair’s protégé took to Twitter to say how honored she was to represent WWE at the Arnold Classic.