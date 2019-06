— WWE continued a recent trend of having segments take place during commercial breaks on Raw as Dana Brooke flexed with fans last night in San Jose, California.

— Before Raw went on the air last night at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, The Viking Raiders beat No Way Jose and Titus O’Neil in a match taped for the June 13 episode of WWE Main Event. This is Erik and Ivar’s first appearance on the program.

Natalya beat Sarah Logan in the other match taped for the show.