Dana Brooke Honors Her Late Boyfriend On WWE 24

WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, will be airing a new episode of WWE 24 this Monday night immediately after Monday Night Raw goes off the air on the USA Network.

The episode will feature a second look at the Women’s Revolution, how the female superstars are redefining the business, the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and the addition of Ronda Rousey to the WWE roster.

Here is a teaser clip of Dana Brooke honoring her late bodybuilder boyfriend, Dallas McCarver, who died suddenly on August 22, 2017.