— Dana Brooke is pissed off about being left off Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event, which took place in her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The infrequently used Raw Superstar took to Instagram to vent about being left off the show.

😏Current mood … PPV in my #hometown #cleveland & not used!! Okkkk…. 😏 #wwe #fastlane #raw #danabrooke #wwefastlane #mood #pissedoff

