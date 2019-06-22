Dana Brooke Reacts To WWE Main Event Loss To Sarah Logan and Injury

Dana Brooke had a rough outing Monday night at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California as the infrequently seen WWE Superstar got busted open during a pre-taped match before Raw.

While facing Sarah Logan on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, Brooke got busted open after going face-first into a ring post.

After being put into a hold over the ring rope, Brooke crawled underneath the rope and along the ring apron. With her back turned, Logan struck Brooke in the back of the neck, causing her face to strike the ring post.

Brooke started to bleed heavily from around her right eye after striking the ring post. The referee threw up the “X” signal and the match was immediately stopped. Logan was declared the winner as the referee raised her hand.

After being checked out by a ringside physician and handed a towel to wipe off some of the blood, she walked backstage on her own. You can see the incident and aftermath in the videos below.

WWE is turning Brooke’s injury into an angle as they posted a video of her reacting to her loss and injury.

“Not a loss, not a loss,” Brooke said when asked about her loss to Logan.

“Sarah Logan got away with a cheap victory. She got me once but it’s not gonna happen again. There’s a fire that’s lit inside of me and Sarah Logan is gonna feel the burn.”

Logan posted video of the incident from this week’s episode of WWE Main Event and wrote, “If I had to do it over, I would of done it slower.”

Brooke responded to Logan’s Instagram post on Twitter.

Oh hunny YOU are lucky they stopped it, I know you love war but when I taste & see blood, a WHOLE OTHER ANIMAL is let loose! Let’s just say they did you a favor & you have been warned! This scar will always remind me I AM AFTER YOU! Let the WAR begin #viking ! @WWE #wwe — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 21, 2019

Logan responded:

Next time I wont stop until you stop moving. I hear your warning. — Sarah Rowe (@sarahloganwwe) June 21, 2019

Brooke then tweeted the following today:

🔥 You ignited something inside me & got yourself a war Ms. little ol Viking- I see blood & I rage.. I have my battle scar from this & got right back up.. wait till I give you yours… there will be no getting back up!! #WWE https://t.co/dPcHWSY1zO — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 22, 2019

Logan responded: