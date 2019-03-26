Dana Brooke Reveals She Almost Quit The Company Recently

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Dana Brooke commented on how she almost quit WWE last month when her scheduled RAW match with Natalya was canceled:

“When I was told that ‘your match isn’t happening,’ at that point in time I was just like ‘No. This place does not define me. I am stronger than this. I wanna go to prove to the world that you can’t keep me down.’ I said ‘You know something, if I quit now, what kind of example am I gonna be for everyone that’s followed me. Who’s supported me. Who’s been my backbone through the hardest time’,” she added. “I cannot give up now.”