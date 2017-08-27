Dana Brooke Says Goodbye To Late Boyfriend

Dana Brooke’s boyfriend, 26-year-old bodybuilding phenom Dallas McCarver, passed away early Tuesday morning after apparently choking on his food at a Florida home. He had spoken to Brooke on the phone just before the accident and told her he loved her.

The funeral for McCarver was held Saturday and Dana posted this heartfelt message.

My angel, today is the day I see you at ultimate peace rest and happiness!! It would be selfish of me to say u needed to stay we had a lifetime to live, but as I told you before — if you love someone soo much u want the ultimate best for them!! And God called your name, it was your time, but I thank you so much for giving me the time I have had with you .. Making me the best person I will ever be!! Just promise me u will be next to me every step of the way! I am living my life for you and only you!! Guide me Dallas please !! #rip #angel #angelwings #mylife #dallasmccarver #togetherforever #todayistheday #riseabove