Dana Brooke Shares Heartfelt Post About Boyfriend Dallas McCarver’s Passing

Dana Brooke took to her Instagram account to comment on the tragic passing of her boyfriend, Dallas “Big Country” McCarver. For those who may have missed it, he was found dead on Monday at the age of 26 in his Florida home after apparently choking on his food.

Brooke posted the following on Instagram:

“So here it goes, I’ll try & be short– aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family– the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me “just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)” he would tell everyone the same — just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn’t see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met– my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I’d say it!! We had it all figured out – new WWE superstar “Big country” & “country strong” mixed tag team!!! — you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE — like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver — I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel– STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started — and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong.”