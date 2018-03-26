Dana Brooke Warns Ronda Rousey, The Bar Knocks Braun Strowman

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– As noted, Ronda Rousey destroyed Dana Brooke during a dark segment at last week’s Raw and it appears that it will continue on tonight’s show as Brooke sent out the following on Twitter:

– Here is a video of Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar taking shots at Braun Strowman ahead of their win over Titus Worldwide and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

