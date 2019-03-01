Dana Warrior Has An Interesting New Role With WWE

Dana Warrior is now a member of the WWE creative team.

According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, multiple WWE sources say Dana was at Raw last Monday in Atlanta, Georgia to begin working with the creative team. She is working with them to offer an additional female perspective on WWE storylines.

The position isn’t permanent yet, but if things “work out” that would change.

Dana is the widow of WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior, who captured multiple WWE titles and headlined WrestleMania VI. Following his death in 2014, she officially joined WWE as an ambassador.

WWE introduced the Warrior Award in 2015 for those who have “exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior.” The first Warrior Award was given to Connor Michalek and presented by Dana at the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She now presents the award annually at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Dana is also involved with many of WWE’s goodwill efforts and occasionally hosts a podcast called “Total Warriors.”