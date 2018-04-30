Dana Warrior Launching “Total Warriors” Podcast, Shinsuke Nakamura To Demand Apology (Video)

– WWE has released this promo to hype this week’s episode of SmackDown Live that will see Shinsuke Nakamura demanding an apology from WWE Champion AJ Styles for what happened during their match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

– The wife of the late WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior, Dana Warrior, announced today that she will be launching a podcast this Friday titled “Total Warriors”. The first podcast will be available at UltimateWarrior.com at 8pm Eastern.