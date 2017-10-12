Dana White and Vince McMahon Shoot Down Conor McGregor – WWE Reports

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on FOX News, Dana White was asked about the Conor McGregor to WWE rumors and White responded with, “It’s not true. It’s absolutely not true.” White added that he texted the article to Vince McMahon responded with questions marks and said, “It’s news to me! It may be a good idea someday but not now.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR