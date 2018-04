The current WWE Universal Champion’s contract is up with the WWE this month after WrestleMania 34 where he’s slated to defend his title against Roman Reigns in the main event. Lesnar will indeed be returning to the UFC according to its President.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Lesnar will be returning to the UFC during “UFC Tonight,” but didn’t know when or his opponent would be. Here is what he had to say:

“Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back. I don’t know when, but yes he is.”