Dana White Clarifies Brock Lesnar’s Status With UFC

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is slated to defend his title against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34 tonight.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Lesnar will be returning to the UFC during Wednesday’s edition of “UFC Tonight” but didn’t know when or his opponent would be.

“Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back. I don’t know when, but yes he is.”

Lesnar’s contract is up with the WWE effective immediately after his match at Mania.

White stated at Friday’s UFC 25 Anniversary press conference that Lesnar could end up getting a heavyweight title shot and face the winner of the upcoming super fight between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event in July.

White clarified the situation during the UFC 223 post-fight conference on Saturday night.

“He retired from UFC, retired from MMA.”

When asked if Lesnar’s contract for UFC 220 was a multi-fight deal, White stated, “I think so, I don’t remember exactly, but yeah, Brock still has a contract with us. He wants to come back, yeah.”