Dana White Comments On Brock Lesnar Possibly Fighting In UFC This Year

Although current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s contract is up in April after WrestleMania, the sports entertainment company could keep him around through August.

It should be noted that the company recently sent out SummerSlam travel package promotional artwork that did not include Lesnar.

UFC President Dana White recently commented on Lesnar potentially fighting again in the promotion this year during his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1. Here is what he had to say:

“Anything is possible,” White said about Lesnar on “UFC Tonight”. “Brock has always shown interest in coming over and fighting in the UFC. I wouldn’t be shocked if he gave it one more shot.”