Dana White Gives Update On CM Punk’s Future With UFC

It appears that former WWE Champion and current UFC welterweight fighter CM Punk is preparing for his next MMA bout.
Punk made his pro-MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last September but lost the bout by first-round submission.
UFC President Dana White told the Associated Press this that he doesn’t have a date or opponent in mind for Punk. However, he noted that he is “working on it.”
“I like that guy. He’s a good dude,” White said. “He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him.”
