Dana White Reacts To WWE Signing Ronda Rousey

It’s been well documented by now that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has signed with the WWE.

The Review-Journal reached out to UFC President Dana White for a comment the former champ signing with the sports entertainment company. Here is what he had to say:

“I’m very happy for her,” he told the Review-Journal via text on Sunday night. “She loves pro wrestling and has always been a big fan so I know how much his means to her. She keeps accomplishing everything she’s ever wanted.”