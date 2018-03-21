Daniel Bryan Advertised For WWE Live Event

WWE announced on Wednesday that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who was just medically cleared by the WWE to return to in-ring action, would be appearing at the upcoming live event in London.

WWE did not specify whether he would be wrestling or just making an appearance. It’s likely that Bryan’s wrestling schedule for the WWE will be just for TV and PPV events going forward.

Here is the promotional material for the upcoming tour:

WWE have announced that its unique brand of action-packed entertainment is returning to the UK in May 2018 for 9 nights of mayhem.

Fans will be able to see all their favourite WWE Superstars all under one roof – including The Shield, Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, Sheamus & Cesaro, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Becky Lynch, and many more*.

WWE LIVE hits Bournemouth, London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield May 9th – 18th, 2018.

Don’t miss out; Get your ticket to an incredible night of action packed entertainment.

WWE LIVE is unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment. Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment!