Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s Daughter Is Born

WWE.com reports that Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, into the world on Tuesday, May 9th at 11:58 p.m. Birdie was born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches. Here is a quote from Brie on the site:

“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter,” Brie told WWE.com. “I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”