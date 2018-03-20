Daniel Bryan Comments On Being Cleared For In-Ring Action

As noted, WWE doctors have finally cleared WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to return to in-ring action. Bryan sent out the following tweet about being cleared:
“Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I’m glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight.”
