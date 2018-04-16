Daniel Bryan Comments On The Miz Being Moved To SmackDown Live

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Hartford, CT at the XL Center on the USA Network, WWE Hall of Famer and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that he had traded The Miz over to SmackDown Live.
Daniel Bryan, who was cleared to return to in-ring action just last month and has history with The Miz, took to his official Twitter account to sound off on the news. He sent out the following:
How long have I waited to #PunchHisFace?!!! https://t.co/Im4eeaztQi
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 17, 2018