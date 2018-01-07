Daniel Bryan Could Be Turning Heel Soon

According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE may be considering a heel turn for Daniel Bryan. The turn would be part of his ongoing storyline and feud with Shane McMahon. There are some who believe that the heel turn may be an attempt by WWE to hurt Daniel Bryan’s value if he leaves later this year when his contract expires. He’s been very open about his desire to wrestle again and will more than likely leave WWE if they don’t allow him to do so.

Bryan and WWE have been at odds for quite some time now and it all stems from his desire to return to the ring. He claims that he’s been cleared by multiple doctors but not WWE’s doctor.