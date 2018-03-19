Daniel Bryan Declined WWE’s Offer To Wrestle At WrestleMania 34

According to WrestleVotes, WWE reportedly approached SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan about working WrestleMania 34 “weeks ago.”

Bryan reportedly said no because it wouldn’t be what he wants because he wouldn’t do much wrestling and would take no bumps. This should be taken as a rumor for now.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.