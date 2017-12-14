Daniel Bryan Exchanges Words With Shane McMahon On Social Media

WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will be the second special guest referee alongside Shane McMahon for the tag team match that will see Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the Clash Of Champions PPV. WWE has also added Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder in a singles match.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.

Bryan and McMahon tweeted the following today:

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my decision from #SDLive. I’ve been asked where my “loyalty” lies. When I step into the ring at #WWEClash, it’ll be to protect the future of #SDLive for the @WWE Universe: something @shanemcmahon and I definitely agree on. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) December 14, 2017