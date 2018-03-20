Daniel Bryan “Fires” Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn From The WWE

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been “fired” from WWE. This led to Owens and Zayn beating down Bryan in the ring to close the show.

Obviously, this is a storyline and they are still under contract with the WWE. It’s been speculated that Bryan will team up with Shane McMahon to take on Owens and Zayn in a Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34.