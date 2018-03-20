Daniel Bryan Getting Closer To In-Ring WWE Return?

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there has been more movement as of late regarding SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan working very hard to get cleared. It was noted that Bryan has seen more doctors and even though it’s hard to get cleared, more doctors have cleared him to return.

Meltzer noted that if Bryan’s condition was really bad then doctors wouldn’t be clearing him, but getting cleared for a WWE ring return comes down to WWE doctors clearing him.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has made it clear to Bryan that Dr. Joseph Maroon will be the person that makes the final decision regarding Bryan possibly being allowed to wrestle in WWE again.

Keep in mind that things could change and there is talk about Bryan being allowed to work a limited schedule in WWE if Maroon clears him. If WWE doesn’t clear him, then Bryan has made it clear in interviews that he wants to wrestle again on the indie scene in October once his WWE contract expires.

There is speculation that WWE will turn the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match into a Triple Threat Match that will see Owens vs. Zayn vs. McMahon with Bryan ending up as the guest referee at WrestleMania 34. There also been rumblings of doing a tag team match that would see Owens and Zayn vs. McMahon and a partner with Bryan as the referee.

As noted, Bryan was asked the direct question about whether he would team with McMahon at WrestleMania 34 over the weekend.

“I don’t know, and I don’t think they know,” Daniel told The National in the United Arab Emirates. “I think it all depends on whether or not I get cleared.

“As of this moment, as of today (this interview was conducted several hours ago), I am not cleared by WWE. I have done everything in my power, everything they have asked me to do, and I have gone above and beyond as far as, `Okay, what doctors do you need me to see. Send me to any doctor you want, any doctor that you want and lets get their feedback on what is going on with me.’ So far, every doctor has cleared me that they have sent me to and there is a chance. I used to think that the percentage of the WWE even clearing me was low. I think with the stuff that I have done it has gone a little higher but I don’t know how much higher. With how everything is, there is one way to go if I don’t get cleared and there is another way to go if I am cleared. I am hoping to be cleared, but I don’t know which way it goes.”