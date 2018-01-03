Daniel Bryan Gives Timeline For His WWE Future

Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about his future with the WWE. Here is what he had to say:

“I assume that if I don’t wrestle by WrestleMania, I probably won’t be wrestling with WWE at all,” said Bryan. “That’s my assumption.”

“It’s not a black and white answer,” said Bryan. “There are a lot of issues with me getting cleared by WWE. They have a very strict protocol, which is a good thing, but the timeline of all that happening was not the best for me. It’s an interesting situation that will develop.”

