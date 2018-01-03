Daniel Bryan Gives Timeline For His WWE Future

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about his future with the WWE. Here is what he had to say:

“I assume that if I don’t wrestle by WrestleMania, I probably won’t be wrestling with WWE at all,” said Bryan. “That’s my assumption.”

“It’s not a black and white answer,” said Bryan. “There are a lot of issues with me getting cleared by WWE. They have a very strict protocol, which is a good thing, but the timeline of all that happening was not the best for me. It’s an interesting situation that will develop.”

