Daniel Bryan Has Intriguing Answer To Possibly Wrestling Again In WWE

WWE SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan was asked the direct question about whether he would team with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34 during a recent interview. He gave an interesting answer, to say the least.

“I don’t know and I don’t think they know,” Daniel told The National in the United Arab Emirates. “I think it all depends on whether or not I get cleared.

“As of this moment, as of today (this interview was conducted several hours ago), I am not cleared by WWE. I have done everything in my power, everything they have asked me to do, and I have gone above and beyond as far as, `Okay, what doctors do you need me to see. Send me to any doctor you want, any doctor that you want and lets get their feedback on what is going on with me.’ So far, every doctor has cleared me that they have sent me to and there is a chance. I used to think that the percentage of the WWE even clearing me was low. I think with the stuff that I have done it has gone a little higher but I don’t know how much higher. With how everything is, there is one way to go if I don’t get cleared and there is another way to go if I am cleared. I am hoping to be cleared, but I don’t know which way it goes.”

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has made it clear to Bryan that Dr. Joseph Maroon will be the person that makes the final decision regarding Bryan possibly being allowed to wrestle in WWE again.

Keep in mind that things could change and there is talk about Bryan being allowed to work a limited schedule in WWE if Maroon clears him. If WWE doesn’t clear him, then Bryan has made it clear in interviews that he wants to wrestle again on the indie scene in October once his WWE contract expires.