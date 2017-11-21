Daniel Bryan & John Cena On The Bellas Birthdays, Charlotte Flair – Carmella Video, Stock

Marc Middleton
– Above is video from backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown with Greg Hamilton talking to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair until Carmella interrupts to taunt Flair with her Money In the Bank contract. Carmella says the briefcase makes her the most dangerous woman on the roster so Flair better watch her back.

-WWE stock was up 0.51% today, closing at $27.74 per share. Today’s high was $28.00 and the low was $27.53.

– As noted, The Bella Twins are celebrating their 34th birthdays today. Brie Bella’s husband Daniel Bryan and Nikki Bella’s fiance John Cena tweeted the following on their partners:

