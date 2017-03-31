Daniel Bryan – Kurt Angle Video, Update On WrestleMania Change, WWE HOF Videos

– Above is a new WWE 360 interview with Daniel Bryan and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle debating the outcome of a dream match between the two.

– It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame pre-show that the SmackDown Women’s Title match was moved from the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show to the main card. Cathy Kelley noted that the change was made after fans took to social media and demanded it. The match will see Alexa Bliss defend against Carmella, Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Naomi.

– Below are videos of Jim Cornette, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff and Teddy Long before tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony: