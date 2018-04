Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan made history at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium.

Despite not winning the 50-Man Royal Rumble match, Bryan did break an impressive record. The WWE star beat Rey Mysterio’s previous 1:02:14 record for longest time in a Royal Rumble Match. He was in the Greatest Royal Rumble for an astounding 1:16:05.